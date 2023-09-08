Rocket City Trash Pandas foster economic growth in Town Madison

Five years ago, the sound of construction dominated the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Zierdt Road.
In the final days of the summer of 2023, it's the sound of economic progress brought on by our Minor League Baseball team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Toyota Field, new apartments and businesses have made this section of Madison County a popular place.
"We were just named this week as the number one Zip Code by Niche in the state of Alabama,” said Michelle Epling of the Madison Chamber of Commerce. “I think our businesses are just truly excited that Trash Pandas are in our backyard. You know, we are blessed to have the Minor League Baseball team that we have."
As for business in the area, 2023 has seen an avalanche of new customers. Add to that new campaigns, including the Town Madison Green Cup.
"Downtown Huntsville does it, The Village of Providence does it. Here we have the Town of Madison Green Cups. And it just allows our customers and community to go from place to place. If they're waiting on a table for dinner somewhere, they can come in and grab a drink and walk around Town Madison," said Davison Payne of Moe's Original BBQ.
And with the climax of the Trash Panda's home game season this weekend, officials are anticipating the area to be just as exciting in the fall and winter months.
"Thinking about three years ago, we didn't have the Christmas light show at Toyota Field. We didn't have the trick-or-treating. We didn't have a Toyota Field," said Epling.
"We're transitioning now from baseball in summer to football season, which we're really excited about. College football is a big deal down here in the South and we're excited about that and I think it will just continue to grow," said Payne.