Rocket City Trash Pandas announce Season 2 roster

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced the preliminary roster for the team's second season, set to get underway Friday in Birmingham against the Barons.
The Trash Pandas debut at home at Toyota Field at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday when they face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The teams also face each other at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:35 p.m. Sunday
If you can’t make the game in person, you can watch all Trash Pandas home games on WAAY 31.6/This TV. WAAY is the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Here’s the full news release from the team:
At the helm for the Trash Pandas will be new Manager Andy Schatzley who takes the reins after leading High-A Tri-City in 2021. Joining him on the coaching staff will be Pitching Coach Michael Wuertz, Hitting Coach Kenny Hook, Coach Dann Bilardello, Strength and Conditioning Coach Henry Aleck, and Athletic Trainer Will Whitehead.
Schatzley’s 30-man squad features six of the Angels’ Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): left-handed pitcher Ky Bush (Angels’ No. 5), infielder Jeremiah Jackson (No. 8), right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth (No. 18), right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow (No. 22), right-handed pitcher Mason Erla (No. 25) and right-handed pitcher Luke Murphy (No. 29).
Nine players are back on the Rocket City roster after playing for the team in the 2021 inaugural season, led by outfielder Torii Hunter Jr. and catcher Anthony Mulrine. After tying for the team lead with six wins in 2021, right-handed pitcher Cristopher Molina is back for a second term with the Trash Pandas.
Among the other returnees from 2021 are infielder Livan Soto, closer Kolton Ingram, and setup man Zach Linginfelter.
Six of the Angels’ 2021 draft picks will start their first full professional season with the Trash Pandas, led by Bush, the Angels’ second-round selection. The rest of the draft picks are Murphy, a fourth-round selection, right-hander Brett Kerry, a fifth-round pick who made one start for Rocket City last season, SIlseth, the Angels’ 11th round selection that made two Double-A starts in 2021, southpaw Eric Torres, a 14th round pick, and Erla, the 17th round selection.
The pitching staff is rounded out by a number of newcomers making their Rocket City debuts. Sean McLaughlin was a member of the Mississippi Braves’ 2021 Double-A South Championship team. Luis Ledo spent the entire season in the bullpen for the Birmingham Barons. Ivan Armstrong was acquired from the San Francisco Giants in a deadline deal last July. 2019 Angels draft picks Jack Dashwood and Brent Killam will both pitch at the Double-A level for the first time.
In the lineup, the Trash Pandas will have a diverse group of young talent mixed with minor league veterans.
Jackson, a Mobile, Alabama native and the only ranked infield prospect on the roster, will make his Double-A debut. Kevin Maitan and Braxton Martinez will also make their Double-A debuts after playing under Schatzley at High-A Tri-City last season. Preston Palmeiro, the son of four-time Major League All-Star Rafael Palmeiro, joins the Trash Pandas after previously playing at the Double-A level in the Orioles’ system in 2019. At 21-years-old, Soto is the youngest infielder while Jose Gomez will make his Angels’ organization debut.
Torii Hunter Jr. returns after becoming a fan favorite in the Rocket City in 2021. The son of Minnesota Twins and Angels legend Torii Hunter Sr., Hunter Jr. was the Trash Pandas’ Player of the Month for September 2021. Trey Cabbage will make his organizational debut after slugging 27 home runs in the Minnesota Twins’ system last season. Ryan Aguilar played against the Trash Pandas last season as a member of the Biloxi Shuckers. Bryce Teodosio signed as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson last July and will make his Double-A debut. Australian outfielder Aaron Whitefield is the only member of the Trash Pandas with Major League experience, having played in three games for the Twins in 2020.
Handling the pitching staff will be the catching trio of Gustavo Campero, Zach Humphreys, and Mulrine. Mulrine spent the entire season with Rocket City last year and threw out 32 percent of would-be basestealers. Humphreys begins his first full professional season out of TCU, and Campero joins the fold after playing for Low-A Inland Empire in 2021.
Rocket City Trash Pandas Preliminary Roster (As of April 7, 2022):
Right-Handed Pitchers (10): Ivan Armstrong, Coleman Crow, Mason Erla, Brett Kerry, Luis Ledo, Zach Linginfelter, Sean McLaughlin, Cristopher Molina, Luke Murphy, Chase Silseth
Left-Handed Pitchers (6): Ky Bush, Jack Dashwood, Connor Higgins, Kolton Ingram, Brent Killam, Eric Torres
Catchers (3): Gustavo Campero, Zach Humphreys, Anthony Mulrine
Infielders (6): Jose Gomez, Jeremiah Jackson, Kevin Maitan, Braxton Martinez, Preston Palmeiro, Livan Soto
Outfielders (5): Ryan Aguilar, Trey Cabbage, Torii Hunter Jr., Bryce Teodosio, Aaron Whitefield