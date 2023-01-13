 Skip to main content
Robertsdale woman charged with bribery as investigation into Limestone Correctional scheme continues

An investigation into bribery involving former corrections officers at Limestone Correctional Facility has led to another arrest.

Newly filed court records show Brandy Christine Strong of Robertsdale is charged with four counts of bribing a public official. 

She's accused of giving cash to James Chambers for contraband brought into the prison. The alleged crimes took place between June 2022 and October 2022.

Chambers and his wife were arrested last month on charges related to the alleged prison scheme.

