Roberts confirms authenticity of Supreme Court Roe v. Wade draft; orders probe into leak

WASHINGTON (AP) - Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
He ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”
President Joe Biden said the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the U.S. Supreme Court not overturn the ruling.
Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law.