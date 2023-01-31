Robert Plant, Alison Kraus bringing ‘Raising the Roof’ tour to Huntsville

Rock legend Robert Plant and country/bluegrass queen Alison Krauss are coming to Huntsville.
The duo will bring their “Raising the Roof” tour to The Orion Amphitheater at 7 p.m. April 30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday HERE. Prices range from $39.50 to $199.50.
From the news release announcing the performance:
“In 2007, Plant and Alison Krauss released Raising Sand, one of the most acclaimed albums of the 21st Century. It was an unlikely, mesmerizing pairing of one of rock’s greatest frontmen with one of country music’s finest and most honored artists, produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett. It entered the Billboard 200 at Number Two and was certified platinum, and it won six Grammy awards, including both Album and Record of the Year.
“Now, after fourteen years, the two icons return with Raise the Roof. Nominated for Best Americana Album, Best American Roots Song ("High and Lonesome") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Going Where The Lonely Go") at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, these dozen songs span a range of traditions and styles, extending this remarkable collaboration in new and thrilling directions.”
Read the full release HERE