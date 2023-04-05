Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president as a Democrat

 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison,
Limestone, eastern Lauderdale, southeastern Franklin, northwestern
Morgan, Lawrence, northern Moore and Lincoln Counties through 630 PM
CDT...

At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Petersburg to 6 miles
north of Ashridge. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Madison, Athens, Fayetteville, Moulton, Lynchburg, Trinity,
Rogersville, Ardmore and Town Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 700 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seen here in Italy in November of 2021, has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat.

 Antonio Calanni/AP

Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat.

The filing was confirmed Wednesday by his campaign treasurer, John E. Sullivan.

The 69-year-old is the son of former New York senator, US attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.

In March, Kennedy tweeted that he was considering a run.

"If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I'll jump in the race," he said. "If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America's democracy."

His tweet pointed supporters to his website.

"Let Bobby know you want to see his leadership in the White House," the site says while asking for donations.

