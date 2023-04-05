Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president as a Democrat

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison, Limestone, eastern Lauderdale, southeastern Franklin, northwestern Morgan, Lawrence, northern Moore and Lincoln Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Petersburg to 6 miles north of Ashridge. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Decatur, Madison, Athens, Fayetteville, Moulton, Lynchburg, Trinity, Rogersville, Ardmore and Town Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH