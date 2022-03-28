Robbery leaves 1 shot, 1 stabbed at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville Police say a late-night robbery Sunday left one person shot and another stabbed at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville.
According to police on scene, HPD received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday of a person possibly shot. When officers arrived on scene they found one victim with a gunshot wound and another with a stab wound. Both black men between the ages of 25 and 35 were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.
Shortly after arriving on scene, officers located a vehicle of interest. It's then officers say they got into a brief foot pursuit. One person was apprehended and taken into custody.
Police say it is too early in the investigation to name any charges for that suspect.