Robbery leaves 1 shot, 1 stabbed at Huntsville apartment complex

Colonial Grand at Edgewater Shooting & Stabbing

Police process the scene of a robbery turned shooting and stabbing at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say a late-night robbery Sunday left one person shot and another stabbed at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville.

According to police on scene, HPD received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday of a person possibly shot. When officers arrived on scene they found one victim with a gunshot wound and another with a stab wound. Both black men between the ages of 25 and 35 were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers located a vehicle of interest. It's then officers say they got into a brief foot pursuit. One person was apprehended and taken into custody.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to name any charges for that suspect.

