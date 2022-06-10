Robbery, knife attack could send Decatur man to prison for the rest of his life

A judge could send a Decatur man to prison for the rest of his life after a jury found him guilty of robbery.
Darren Jamahl Smith, 28, was convicted Thursday on robbery and assault charges.
The Decatur Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing at Parkway Place Apartments on March 6, 2020.
The victim had a large cut on his forehead. Investigators determined Smith demanded money from his victim before attacking him with a knife.
Smith had fled the scene before officers arrived, but was located and arrested a month later.
When he is sentenced Aug. 3, Smith could face 10 to 99 years or life imprisonment for the robbery charge, and two to 20 years for the assault charge.