Roadway near Harvest helicopter crash site to remain closed Thursday

Alabama 53 between Jeff Road and Douglas Road, as well as a stretch of the highway between Research Park Boulevard and Jeff Road, will remain closed to all traffic Thursday.
The roadway was initially closed Wednesday afternoon following a UH-60 Black Hawk crash in the area of Alabama 53 and Burwell Road.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the closures are expected to last "well into the later afternoon hours," meaning motorists will have to find an alternate route for their morning commute.
The sheriff's office advised traveling to Hazel Green, then using Pulaski Pike or U.S. 231/431, to reach Huntsville. To get to Madison, motorists can use Old Railroad Bed Road or Wall Triana Highway from Alabama 53.