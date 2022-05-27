Road work suspended in Alabama during Memorial Day holiday

The Alabama Department of Transportation is suspending temporary lane closures and highway construction through midnight Monday.
This is for the safety of the traveling public and highway construction and maintenance workers during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, DOT announced in a news release.
“Before heading out on the roads during this busy holiday weekend, buckle up and make driving without distraction your top priority,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “While you can’t control how others drive, being alert and driving defensively can help you avoid a crash.”
ALDOT Holiday Travel Tips:
- Buckle up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that more than 50 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.
- Slow down. Speeding is a leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.
- Keep right, except to pass. Drivers on Alabama interstates must travel in the right lane. Drivers are not allowed to be in the left lane for more than 1.5 miles unless the driver is passing another vehicle. There are exceptions for road hazards, traffic congestion and moving over for emergency response vehicles.