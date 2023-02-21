Road to Redemption: Sign up for virtual expungement clinic

Legal Services Alabama (LSA) is expanding its Road to Redemption series of expungement clinics with a virtual option for residents of Madison, Limestone, Jackson, Marshall, Dekalb and Morgan counties with certain misdemeanor charges.
Starting February 22, the clinics will be scheduled on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Participants will need access to internet and an internet-connected device.
People seeking an expungement through this clinic need to complete an online pre-screen intake form. LSA representatives will contact clients after they submit the pre-screen form to complete their intake and confirm their appointment window for the clinic.
Click here to access the intake forms.
Expungements are especially important during our current eviction crisis, as even minor criminal records can impact a person’s ability to find stable and quality housing.
Criminal backgrounds can also prevent people from finding steady employment, putting them further at risk of facing homelessness.