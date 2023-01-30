Riverton students learn what it's like to be part of the WAAY 31 StormTracker Team

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello had the pleasure of spending Monday afternoon with first and second graders at Riverton Elementary School.
With the help of the Cat in the Hat and our Little Golden Reading Book, these students learned all about the formation of weather phenomena. They learned why rain falls, how wind is formed and what role the sun plays in weather formation.
They also learned about thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes and storm surge waves.
Meteorologist Grace also helped the students develop a storm safety plan in case severe weather strikes near their neighborhood. They talked about knowing the difference between rain and thunderstorms, as well as the safest places to be during storms, including basements, bathrooms and hallways away from windows.
These smart kiddos asked excellent questions about snow formation, tsunamis and what exactly goes into a "daily forecast."
It wouldn't be a WAAY 31 StormTracker trip without a visit with StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet. Each student got an insider's tour of the vehicle, and they took home their own famous WAAY 31 StormTracker team backpacks. Each backpack was filled with coloring pages, a giveaway and our StormTracker Safety Guide.
The students enjoyed the day so much, one student even exclaimed, "I am SO excited that I am FINALLY a part of the StormTracker Team!"
We are, too! We couldn't be happier to have 36 new team members. Thank you for having us, Riverton!