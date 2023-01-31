Riverton Rockstars and their special visit from the StormTracker Team

Some of the first and second grade rockstars at Riverton Elementary School had a very special classroom visit from the WAAY 31 StormTracker team! Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost and Meteorologist Grace Anello spent their afternoon talking to students all about hurricanes, tornadoes, and severe weather safety.
With the help of Ms. Frizzle and The Cat in the Hat, these bright minds learned about how hurricanes form near the equator, how they push things down rather than suck them up, and how they can lead to tornadoes forming on land.
They also talked about the water cycle, where thunder and lightning come from, and what elements go into a 7-day forecast that meteorologists present on air.
Taylor and Grace also helped the students develop a severe weather safety plan complete with knowledge of when they need to head inside and where exactly they should go to be in the safest part of their home.
Each student got to ask Taylor and Grace questions, of course, they got an insiders tour of StormTracker 31.
They also took home one of the famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpacks filled with a giveaway, coloring pages, and a StormTracker Safety Guide. Thank you so much for having us, Riverton!