Riverton Readers learn all about weather from WAAY 31 StormTracker

WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon with some sweet and energetic kindergarteners at Riverton Elementary School talking all about the weather!
These students learned about "the wonder of thunder!" Meteorologist Grace spoke to them all about lightning and thunder and how they form, how rain is needed and it is good for the soil, the flowers, and the crops. They talked about how tornadoes form and she made a severe weather safety plan with each one of them to identify where in their home or their neighborhood is the safest during severe weather.
Each student got to see StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and see the switch board inside, the cameras, and the weather system. They also took home some very special WAAY 31 goodies!
Thank you for a great visit, Riverton!