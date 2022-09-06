Riverton Elementary's Future Broadcasters in the Making!

This afternoon, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello went to Riverton Elementary to meet with classes full of their own future meteorologists!
Several third grade classes piled into the library for a guest reader appearance from WAAY. Students read and learned about some special weather phenomena and where exactly those occur throughout the world.
The students also got to learn all about the career of being a meteorologist, or atmospheric physicist, and asked many questions about tv jobs and careers in the STEM field.
Mrs. S's library students are very bright and were very attentive listeners with exciting questions and grand imaginations to follow. We were thrilled to visit, thank you for hosting us, Riverton!
P.S. Happy National Read A Book Day!