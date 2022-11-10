Riverton Elementary First Graders learn to love the weather!

First Graders at Riverton Elementary had a lesson in learning to love weather rather than being slightly intimated by it!
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent the afternoon reading to and teaching these eager young minds all about thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes. They took a literary journey through a thunderstorm with our friend Franklin the Turtle and learned the best ways to stay safe during a storm. They even learned all about rainbows, lightning, the sun's rays, and the water cycle too!
These students asked such wonderful questions and left their classroom visit stating that they are less scared of severe weather thanks to their newfound understanding of the atmosphere above them.
Each students got to a tour of StormTracker 31 and of course, didn't leave for home without taking a famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack, some sunglasses, coloring pages, and StormTracker Safety Guide with them!
Thank you so much for having us, Riverton Elementary!