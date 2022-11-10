Riverton Elementary first graders learn to love the weather with WAAY 31

First graders at Riverton Elementary had a lesson in learning to love weather rather than being slightly intimidated by it!
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Monday afternoon reading to and teaching these eager young minds all about thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes. They took a literary journey through a thunderstorm with Franklin the Turtle and learned the best ways to stay safe during a storm.
They even learned all about rainbows, lightning, the sun's rays and the water cycle, too!
These students asked such wonderful questions and left their classroom visit stating that they are less scared of severe weather thanks to their newfound understanding of the atmosphere above them.
Each student got to tour StormTracker 31 powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet and, of course, didn't leave for home without taking a famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack, some sunglasses, coloring pages and the StormTracker Safety Guide with them!
Thank you so much for having us, Riverton Elementary!