Risk for slick roads as temperatures drop this evening

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Jackson, Dekalb and portions of Southern Tennessee including Lincoln and Franklin counties until 12 AM Monday
The rest of North Alabama is in a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 AM Monday.
Snow is mixing with rain across North Alabama as of Sunday morning. Temperatures in the mid 30s are limiting accumulation so far, but totals are expected to range anywhere from 1" to 4", with higher amounts possible. Higher accumulations will be in areas where the transition time to straight snow happens first. Additionally, higher amounts are expected across the higher elevations of northeast Alabama.
Once this system moves out, colder air takes over bringing us chilly temperatures as we head to bed. With temperatures just at or below freezing tonight, any snow accumulated will have the risk of freezing overnight, bringing the risk for hazardous travel impacts tonight into Monday morning. With temperatures right on the threshold for black ice development, bridges and overpasses will be the initial concerns for icy travel.
Keep updated with us both on air and online as we continue to bring the latest updates with this system throughout the day.