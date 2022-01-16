Risk for slick roads as temperatures drop this evening

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 6.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 818 AM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Snow has begun to fall at Huntsville International Airport. This
may mix with rain at times this morning.  Temperatures are
expected to remain above freezing, so any accumulation will be on
grassy or elevated surfaces.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from a
trace up to one inch.

* WHERE...Morgan, Madison, Marshall, Limestone, Franklin, Colbert,
Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale counties in northern Alabama.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Risk for slick roads as temperatures drop this evening

  • Updated
  • 0

Weather forecast (no audio)
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Jackson, Dekalb and portions of Southern Tennessee including Lincoln and Franklin counties until 12 AM Monday
 
The rest of North Alabama is in a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 AM Monday.
 
Snow is mixing with rain across North Alabama as of Sunday morning. Temperatures in the mid 30s are limiting accumulation so far, but totals are expected to range anywhere from 1" to 4", with higher amounts possible. Higher accumulations will be in areas where the transition time to straight snow happens first. Additionally, higher amounts are expected across the higher elevations of northeast Alabama. 
Projected snowfall
 
 Once this system moves out, colder air takes over bringing us chilly temperatures as we head to bed. With temperatures just at or below freezing tonight, any snow accumulated will have the risk of freezing overnight, bringing the risk for hazardous travel impacts tonight into Monday morning. With temperatures right on the threshold for black ice development, bridges and overpasses will be the initial concerns for icy travel.
 
Keep updated with us both on air and online as we continue to bring the latest updates with this system throughout the day.
WWeather
 

