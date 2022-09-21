Rising interest rates forcing super hot Huntsville housing market to cool off a little

Another key interest rate hike Wednesday as the Federal Reserve fights back again high inflation and those moves are already impacting the local real estate market.
The Huntsville Area Association of Relators(HARR) reported prices are stable and inventory remains low, but there are some indicators the market is shifting some in the Huntsville area.
“We have slowed a little bit and anyone who tells you that we have not is not putting the right picture forward. But we still have well above normal inventory level and very high demand," HARR president-elect Chris Hulser told WAAY 31 News. "Huntsville is very desirable right now, everyone wants to be here with that and all of the new industry coming in it has made for a situation that when demand is high and supplies are low prices are staying pretty stable and buyers are still going to buy."
Potential buyers are finding interest rates for a conventional 30 year mortgage hovering around six percent and that is expected to rise as the Federal Reserve continues raising key interest rates in an attempt to slow down inflation rates.
Hulser said his team working with their members to help provide buyers and sellers with the latest on these quickly changing numbers.
"The best thing you can do right now is to work closely with your lender if you are looking to buy and if you are trying to sell your home, have a little patience," Hulser added.