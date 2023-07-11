Rising humidity will push heat index values near 100 on Wednesday

Tuesday's low humidity and dry conditions will be a thing of the past pretty soon. After another night of lows in the 60s, temperatures will quickly climb to the low 90s on Wednesday. Rising humidity will push heat index values as high as the low 100s Wednesday afternoon.
Nothing more than spotty showers and storms are expected Wednesday afternoon. Storms will become more widespread Thursday, Friday and through the weekend. Each day will pose a threat for severe weather and heavy downpours.
Highs near 90 and heat indices near 100 will be the norm for the rest of the week. There are signs that even hotter weather will develop over the region by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index up to 100. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.