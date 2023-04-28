Ribbon cutting for new air medical helicopter base in Ardmore

A brand new air evac facility is now open in Ardmore, Tennessee.
"I hope I never have to use it, but it’s nice to have here," Mike Zeitner, who has lived in Ardmore for nearly 30 years said. "I know that the air transport can be so much faster at times when it's needed for a dire emergency."
First responders say it can take 30 to 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive in Ardmore, but now they can shorten that response time thanks to the Bell 407 helicopter.
"That's the number one, fastest aircraft, strongest aircraft for EMS," Clinical Base Manager Eddie West explained.
"It will fly, basically two and a half miles a minute as the crow flies. So what that means is, you know, where an ambulance might take 20 to 30 minutes to get to a hospital. We can get them there in 10 or 15," Pilot Weslie Powell explained.
The Survival Flight 20 facility essentially serves four county areas—Madison and Limestone counties in Alabama and Giles and Lincoln counties in Tennessee.
"We can also go a lot further. We actually have a 300 mile radius in which we can carry the life saving equipment and personnel to the location," West said.
That includes Birmingham, Nashville and even Memphis.
"We're just augmenting the availability of critical care to this entire region with this facility," West explained.
People in the community say they're grateful.
"We're just a small town," Mayor Mike Magnusson said. "This is one of the best things has happened to Ardmore in some time."
The facility operates 24/7 with rooms for first responders and pilots to sleep in. They also carry 30 days worth of supplies that paramedics may need to treat someone in the air.