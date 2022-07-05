 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Reward offered in search for suspect in Alabama woman’s kidnapping

Tony Lamar White

Authorities in Calhoun County continue searching for a man they believe kidnapped a 75-year-old woman and left her bound in the closet of his Anniston home.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says suspicions immediately arose during a missing person investigation for Betty Cobb, because her keys and phone were still on her bed, and her glasses and groceries were found in the driveway.

Police scoured surveillance video of stores the woman had been shopping at which eventually led them to multiple locations connected to 47-year-old Tony Lamar White. Investigators found her bound by duct tape in the closet of a house on South Wilmer Street.

If you know the whereabouts of this suspect please call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 256-236-6600. The sheriff is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Tony Lamar White.

NEW DETAILS. Calhoun County authorities are looking for 47-year-old Tony Lamar White. Video courtesy of ABC 33/40.

