Reward offered in search for suspect in Alabama woman’s kidnapping

Authorities in Calhoun County continue searching for a man they believe kidnapped a 75-year-old woman and left her bound in the closet of his Anniston home.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says suspicions immediately arose during a missing person investigation for Betty Cobb, because her keys and phone were still on her bed, and her glasses and groceries were found in the driveway.
Police scoured surveillance video of stores the woman had been shopping at which eventually led them to multiple locations connected to 47-year-old Tony Lamar White. Investigators found her bound by duct tape in the closet of a house on South Wilmer Street.
If you know the whereabouts of this suspect please call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 256-236-6600. The sheriff is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Tony Lamar White.