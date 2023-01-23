 Skip to main content
Reward announced for tip that solves years-old Lawrence County death case now classified as murder

Steward investigation

The family of Tariq Steward is demanding answers after he was shot in the head in a gas station parking lot in December, 2020.

 By Matt Kroschel

The Lawrence County District Attorney's office hopes a new $5,000 reward will help solve a 2-year-old death investigation that's now being considered a homicide.

Tariq Steward, 21, was fatally shot on Dec. 12, 2020. He was in a car with two other individuals at the time, parked outside a gas station.

Initially, his death was ruled a suicide based on statements given by the two companions.

“I firmly believe that there is someone who knows, heard, saw something out there, as did other people involved with the case," said Lawrence County DA Errek Jett.

An autopsy revealed Steward was shot in the left side of his head. He was right-handed.

The inconsistencies led to the case being reclassified as a homicide investigation.

“When you’ve been told that your nephew has been murdered and they say he killed himself, it’s a hard pill to swallow, especially when you don’t know. In my heart, we think that he didn’t do it," said Jeffrey Robinson, Tariq’s uncle.

The lack of answers has severely impacted the family.

“It’s been a bunch of long nights, talking to my sister, trying to talk to her and letting her know that life is not over," said Robinson. "She’s got something to live for. We need her here on this earth, walking, to make sure she has closure with my nephew's death."

The sheriff's office investigated the surveillance footage at the gas station. They've also asked for the FBI's assistance in this case.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to call investigators at 256-974-9291.

