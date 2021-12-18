Return to more seasonable temperatures to end the weekend

Scattered showers will last into the overnight hours, but any chance for thunder looks to come to an end before sunset. Cloud coverage sticks around tonight which will keep us well above freezing when we wake up tomorrow.
The cold front that moved through today will be very noticeable when you step outside tomorrow. Dry and more seasonable temperatures are on deck to end the weekend with areas struggling to make it to 50. Clear skies and light winds set things up for below freezing temperatures heading into the work week, but by the afternoon Monday will make it to the mid 50's with plenty of sunshine.
A very small chance for showers Tuesday, but count on being rain free for the next several days. High pressure moves in mid-week bringing temperatures back into the unseasonable range just in time for Christmas. Expecting to get closer to 70 by Christmas day.