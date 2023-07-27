Retired Marine remembers Korea

It's often referred to as the forgotten war, the Korean War, sandwiched in between World War II and Vietnam.
Thursday marks 70 years since military leaders signed the armistice which formally ended the war.
WAAY 31 honors and remembers the sacrifices of those who didn't come home, and we thank those who are still here with us like Paul Gulick.
Retired Marine Paul Gulick is as tough as they come.
"I wanted to get in combat, I wanted to get in the war," said Gulick.
Gulick wanted it so much, he changed his birth certificate and almost got away with it.
"I got all signed up on the bus and ready to go and before we left, the recruiter came back and said come here," he smiled. "Mom had squealed on me and told him I wasn’t 18."
Gulick was just 16. At 17, he shipped off to boot camp at Paris Island.
"They straightened me out. They did," he chuckled. "I always managed to get my good conduct medals," he boasted.
Gulick was in the infantry and finally got into the fight in the summer of 1953.
"I didn’t get into combat that much. I just got there for the last part. The one big battle I was in was what they call Boulder City."
Seventy years ago, he remembers getting the orders to cease fire later that night.
"At 10 o’clock at night, it was just very silent," Gulick recalled. "The only thing they fired was they fired some star clusters out of mortars, and I guess that was just to celebrate whatever."
After Korea, he decided to stay in the Marine Corps. Much of his later work focused on electronics as he spent his time working with and training others on the Hawk Missile System.
"It's really advanced now. When I got out, I worked for Boeing on a space lab and I worked for a couple other companies with radar and electronics."
Gulick served 24 years. He retired as an E-9, a master gunnery sergeant. His memory is still sharp.
"I do blank on some things but I remember some things as if they happened yesterday," said Gulick.
Gulick traveled to Washington D.C. with the group Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation last summer for the reopening of the Korean War Memorial.
"We lost one guy that last big battle," he explained, "He was MIA. Never did find him and still haven’t, and his name showed up on there and that meant a lot to me."
A life well lived with more to go, Gulick has always been faithful to his training.
It's important to note, not only did Gulick fight in Korea, he also served two tours in Vietnam.