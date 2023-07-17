Retired Major General on Senator Tuberville's ongoing military hold

Senator Tommy Tuberville's ongoing military hold has some current and retired military members worried, wondering when it's going to end.
"If one move does not occur, the other ten behind it will not occur and they're all on hold," Retired Major General Jim Rogers told WAAY 31 on Monday.
Retired Major General Jim Rogers says in general the longer the hold is in place, the more detrimental it is for military families.
PREVIOUS: Sen. Tuberville's hold on military nominations impacts Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville
"I believe he's been misinformed," Retired Major General Rogers said. "I feel bad for coach, for the Senator. "I think this is the time when he needs to step back and do an audible because it's not in the best interest. It's affecting national security. It's affecting all of the services, not one or the other, and he has always been a strong military supporter."
Retired Major General Jim Rogers says the hold Senator Tommy Tuberville is placing on military promotions isn't something he ever thought would happen, but it's a concern as it continues.
"The ramifications are huge," Retired Major General Rogers said. "The idea that it's just this one General or two or three or in this case 275 potentially going to 630. You basically stop the whole progression of people moving. So, you're going to have people stuck all over the place and in Alabama our schools start the first week in August as crazy as that sounds. So you have to consider all those things."
The ongoing hold by Senator Tuberville is in protest of a Pentagon abortion policy.
Senator Tuberville wrote on Twitter Monday "I didn't start this. @POTUS injected politics into our military and imposed taxpayer funding of abortion that nobody voted for. I am trying to get politics OUT of the military."
"If I gave him any advice at all it would be step back, see what you're doing for national security and you need to change your stance," Retired Major General Rogers said.
Senator Tuberville's move continues to face a lot of criticism.
The White House is calling on other republicans to pressure Senator Tuberville to lift his hold.
The United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command released the following statement to WAAY 31:
"The ongoing confirmation holds on military nominees causes unnecessary risks to the readiness of the force. These holds also impact military families. The inability of senior officers to assume new assignments triggers a chain of events affecting junior officers and military families down the chain of command. While we welcome additional time with Lt. General Daniel Karbler as commanding general, we also recognize the impact on him and his family."