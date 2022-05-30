Retired FBI agent weighs in on review of law enforcement's actions in Uvalde mass shooting

Texas officials are facing intense scrutiny for their delayed action during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Now, the mayor of Uvalde is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved and review law enforcement's response to the mass shooting.
An after-action review like this is typical after a mass shooting. Retired FBI agent Cecil Moses says it is always important to look for any faults in a department, but he's not sure if any legal action will actually come of the review.
In order for a criminal case to come, the courts would have to find deliberate intention behind the officer's failed actions, rather than a really poor judgement call to hold off on entering the school.
New video shows police breaking windows and evacuating students from Robb Elementary School. The review will look at these types of details to show how departments can learn from this horrific situation, and make sure they are practicing the best policies during an active shooter situation.
Moses says officer training could intensify as a result of the review, but he's not sure if any major changes will come.
"Requesting the bureau to do a review will, it's just you know, politicians way of responding to situations, sort of a knee jerk reaction. But, you know, they want to take some of the pressure off. I think it'll all be resolved eventually. Through the civil courts, not criminal," says Moses.
He does expect some civil lawsuits, saying a number of issues could come up in civil court including negligence and poor training.
The FBI has a training program for departments across the country. It's called the "Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response" training program (ALERRT), and it was developed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
ALERRT is now the national standard for special agent tactical instructors, and many local police departments have also adopted it as the standard training for active shooter response.
ALERRT has trained more than 114,000 law enforcement first responders, but the training is not mandatory. The justice department will likely look into how many of the officers who responded to the school shooting had been trained through the FBI's program.
"The FBI has been very busy throughout the country providing free training to police departments on handling mass shootings, response, school shooting type response. The normal procedure is as long as the shooter is active, the officers go to the shooter," explains Moses.
He says officers are trained to go to the shooter, and eliminate the threat. However, that is for an active shooter situation, a barricaded subject is different. The commander in charge in Uvalde believed the shooter was no longer an active threat, and told his officers to stand down until special units arrived.
Ultimately, one person is making the decisions during these intense situations. In Uvalde, it was the school district's police chief who was the commander on the scene.
Even if other officers wanted to go in and attack the shooter, the commander in charge told them to stand down.
A decision that the director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steven McCraw, has since said was the "wrong decision, period."
Moses served federally with the FBI, but also locally as the former police chief for the Madison Police Department. He's dealt with active shooter situations on all ends of law enforcement, and knows what it is like to be the person making the tough calls.
"I've been in that position many times in the FBI, and I've been in that position as police chief. It's a tough position to be in, but someone has to make the calls. And it looks to me that, and I hate to be judgmental about a fellow chief, but from all indications that chief made a terrible decision, and that turned out to be a fatal decision," says Moses.
The justice department's review will dig into the question of accountability, and see if there are any lessons we can learn from this tragedy to help law enforcement officials better handle active shooter situations in the future.
The Office of Community Oriented Policing will conduct the review and publish a report with its findings.
In a statement from the Department of Justice, spokesman Anthony Coley explains, "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events."