Retired City of Huntsville employees receive retirement bonus

Retired Huntsville city employees are getting a big bonus, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Thursday night, Huntsville city council approved nearly $1 million to go towards retirement bonuses in the form of a one-time, lump sum payment.
This is made possible by a bill passed in the most recent legislative session which gave state employees a retirement bonus, and allowed municipal governments to vote to opt in as well.
"These folks have worked real hard for the city and their expenses have gone up," said District 4 council member Bill Kling.
"If we are out there trying to compete with the private market like we are right now, and if like the mayor said we can't compete in pay but we can compete in benefits, we need to make sure that those benefits are at the top that we can possibly afford," said District 2 council member France Akridge.
Kling and Akridge sponsored the resolution, which gives a one-time bonus to all retired city workers in the state's Employee Retirement System. Retirees will receive $2 for every month served, which depending on the employee could be between a $300 to $1,000 bonus.
"If we're a great city and we are, I think we owe a lot to what the retired employees have done to get us to where we are now," said Kling.
However, not all council members were on board with spending one million dollars on retirement bonuses.
"I'm not sure it would be a wise thing to do," said District 3 council member Jennie Robinson.
Mayor Tommy Battle weighed in with his opinion, saying, "I would say to the council be very, very careful with your dollars right now."
He said it's especially important because the council is dealing with taxpayers' dollars. "We're spending not only the money for these retirees, but we're also spending money that is our taxpayers' money that is sitting out there," said Battle.
In a 4-1 vote, the council passed the resolution.
Akridge said, "It's business 101, take care of your people."
Under the bill from the state legislature, city municipalities have until August 31st to vote on the one-time retirement payment. Retirees can expect their bonus from the ERS in October.
A few months ago, Huntsville city council discussed a similar one-time bonus for current city employees, funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. However, at the time council members thought the economy was too volatile and voted not to give current employees that bonus.