Resurfacing underway on Alabama 69 in Arab

Motorists traveling on Alabama 69 in Arab should expect delays over the next two to three months while a portion of the highway is resurfaced.
About 5.5. miles will be resurfaced during the project, from the highway's intersection with U.S. 231 in Arab to its intersection with Alabama 67 in Cullman County.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said single-lane closures with traffic controlled by pilot car are possible during the daytime Mondays through Saturdays. Near Arab Junior High School, work will only be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to reduce impacts on school traffic.
A separate project to resurface Alabama 69 from U.S. 231 north to Main Street and then to Guntersville Road in Arab is expected to begin in late spring or early summer.