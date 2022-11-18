Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you.
Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go.
All these restaurants are scheduled to be open Thanksgiving Day, but things can change at the last minute. Confirm with your nearest location to be sure.
Is your restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day and not on our list? Click HERE to email us so we can add it!
Happy Thanksgiving!
- Applebee’s, various locations, is expected to be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- BRAVO! Italian Kitchen, 401 The Bridge St., Huntsville, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- City Cafe Diner, 2003 Drake Ave. SW, Huntsville, will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Commerce Kitchen, 300 Franklin St., Huntsville, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cotton Row, 100 Southside Square, Huntsville, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, various locations, will be open regular hours.
- Denny’s, various locations, is expected to be open regular hours.
- Grille on Main, 445 Providence Main St., Huntsville, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Golden Corral, various locations, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- IHOP, various locations, is expected to be open regular hours.
- Joe Wheeler State Park, 4401 McLean Drive, Rogersville, will host a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kona Grill, 435 The Bridge St., Huntsville, will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Lake Guntersville State Park, 1155 Lodge Drive, Guntersville, will host a Thanksgiving buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Metro Diner, various locations, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Mildred’s Restaurant, 27926 Main St., Ardmore, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Rhythm on Monroe, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville, will be open from 3 to 8 p.m.
- Ruby Tuesday, 252 Micah Way, Scottsboro, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 720 Gallatin St. SW, Huntsville, will be open from Noon to 9 p.m.
- Waffle House, various locations, will be open.