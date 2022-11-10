Restaurants offering free, discounted meals on Veterans Day

Several restaurants are offering free meals and discounts to veterans and active duty military as part of Veterans Day commemorations on Friday.
For some restaurant chains, participating locations may vary. Check with your local restaurant for further details. Proof of military service may be required.
Below is a list of some offers we’ve found. Other restaurants may have specials, too, so don’t hesitate to ask.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Veterans and active or retired military members can enjoy a free Patriot French Toast Combo & Coffee this Veterans Day, 11/11/22. Dine-in only at participating cafes. Limit one per person.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar
All Active Duty Military, Veterans, Reserves, and National Guard will receive a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu. And when dining at Applebee’s on November 11, these special guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks. Options include: 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Chicken Tenders Platter, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Oriental Chicken Salad, and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.
Cracker Barrel
Any U.S. Veteran or active-duty military can receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, in-store and online, with any purchase. To redeem the offer online, guests must add a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to their online order cart and enter code “VETSDAY22” at time of checkout.
Denny’s
Complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Dickey’s is giving away a free Pulled Pork Sandwich to military veterans in-store for carryout, in the Dickey’s app, or online at Dickeys.com using the code VETFREE all day. Dickey’s Veterans Day code is not valid with any other offer or discount. Limit one Pulled Pork Sandwich per customer. From November 11th through December 31st, bbqathome.com is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door.
Dunkin’
Free donut of choice, no purchase necessary. While supplies last. Limit one per customer. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
Golden Corral (Note, event on Nov. 14 not Nov. 11)
On Monday, Nov. 14, America’s #1 buffet and grill is inviting all U.S. service members, retired military and veterans of each branch of service to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage at their nearest Golden Corral from 5 p.m. to close. Guests can choose from over 100 items, including USDA grilled-to-order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more.
Hooters
On Friday, November 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées including: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings.
IHOP
Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes are on the house for veterans and active duty military from 7am – 7pm.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
All former and active military personnel can receive a free small treat.
Little Caesars
On Friday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive their free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
Logan’s Roadhouse
In honor of Veterans Day, on Friday, Nov. 11, from 3-6 p.m., Logan’s is inviting active and retired service members to enjoy a free meal off its special Veterans Day menu. The menu includes Bayou Shrimp, Chicken Tenders, Chopped Steak, Pork Chop, Pulled Pork Plate, and Steak Tips, as well as side options including Chips, Cole Slaw, Corn, Fries, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes and Rice.
McDonald’s
All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee. Offer is valid for current and former military members, in uniform or with military ID. Offer available during breakfast hours, no purchase necessary.*
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar
Free entree. Choose from one of the following: O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders & Fries, Classic Cheeseburger, Honey-Drizzled Southern-Fried Chicken, Santa Fe Tilapia, and Southern Fried Chicken Tender Salad.
Red Lobster
Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp for veterans, active-duty military and reservists. Walt’s Favorite Shrimp features six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Tavern burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants nationwide.
Shoney’s
Free All You Care To Eat Breakfast Bar.
Twin Peaks
Free Veterans lunch meal options. Choices include: Cheeseburger and fries, Chicken Tenders and fries, Pulled Pork Sandwich and fries, Soup and Salad Lunch Combo, Chicken Caesar Salad – Guests can swap protein to shrimp. Offer valid on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and limited to one per person for dine-in only.
Wendy’s
In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a free breakfast combo offer at participating locations with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.