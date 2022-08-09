Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County

Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief.
Deputies responded to a restaurant on fire Saturday morning around 8:00 a.m. on County Road 189 in Cooley's Corner.
Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set.
They believe the restaurant was also burglarized and stolen from before the fire started.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator Matt Burbank at (256) 760-5772 or by email at mburbank@lauderdalecountyal.gov.
The sheriff's office says those giving information can remain anonymous.