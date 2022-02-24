Restaurant brings taste of Eastern Europe to Huntsville as world focuses on Ukraine

As all eyes look to the unrest in Eastern Europe, one woman is bringing a taste of the local culture to North Alabama.
The owner of Neon Lilly at Bridge Street Town Centre is using food to bring different cultures together.
"Food is probably most easiest and friendliest way — and, I think, the right way — to know different cultures and see we are all humans," said Liliya Taylor.
Walk into her restaurant, and you are instantly transported to another continent. Her menu has cuisine from Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Belarus.
Taylor was born in Kazakhstan, went to university in Ukraine and now serves up perogies in Huntsville.
"The concept of food probably is the same everywhere," she said. "It's just different seasonings."
She still has friends and family in Ukraine, so the possibility of a war has her on edge.
"Nobody wants to fight. People want to just go to work, grow their children, you know, come in happy home," she said.
Customers are grateful that Taylor's cuisine can connect them to the places they see in the news.
"It's international. It's a lot of people from America, Europe, Asia. And it makes people connected," said Tatiana, a Huntsville resident who is originally from Russia.
Neon Lilly is helping customers like Tatiana get a taste of home without ever leaving the state. "It feels like back home," she said.
"We have a lot of variety people here, and I see people from different prospect of you of life come in," Taylor said.
Neon Lilly has been open at Bridge Street for just over one year. Before that, Taylor had a food truck in Huntsville.