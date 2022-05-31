Residents voice traffic, speeding, infrastructure concerns in town hall meeting in Madison

Traffic, infrastructure and new development is some of what was discussed in a town hall meeting in Madison on Tuesday.
"I think that people voiced some very, very legitimate concerns and I am impressed with the fact that they are going to try to make something happen," 12 year resident David Lewis said.
The meeting at Hope Church started around five and ended over three hours later with passionate residents voicing their concerns about some changes they’d like to see where they live and on roads they travel on each day.
District 5 Council Member John Meredith led the town hall.
Huntsville Interim Chief of Police Kirk Giles and Police Captain Michael Johnson attended, as well as Deputy Director of Traffic Engineering Nicholas Nene.
They all took residents questions and heard their concerns.
Sinkholes, speeding, traffic issues, and infrastructure were issues brought up.
Areas of concern, just to name a few, include Capshaw, Balch, and Nance roads as well as Maple Ridge Blvd.
Residents says the Huntsville and Madison area is growing faster than infrastructure will allow and they don't want that to continue.
"You need to stop the high density development, get the infrastructure under control and you build the infrastructure before you develop," one resident said.
Infrastructure in this town does lag behind development," Huntsville City Council Member John Meredith said. "That's the way it is. That's the way its been. That's the way it's going to be and you have to understand that. Frankly one of the arguments is you do need more density."
The goal of Tuesday's meeting was to hear from residents and ultimately work toward a solution. Council Member Meredith says every resident who signed in at the meeting will be hearing from him soon.