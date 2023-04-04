Residents start a petition for a storm shelter in Hazel Green after deadly Tornado

For some Hazel Green residents, they hope Saturday’s early morning tornadoes shine a much-needed light on the fact that residents are in desperate need of a storm shelter in that area.
Sara Swinford and her family have been working on this petition for weeks now. Swinford says when tornadoes hit, they’d like a safe place to go that isnt too far away.
"I feel like we’ve been neglected. I mean everywhere has them but us," said Swinford.
Swinford and her family are active in the pursuit of putting a storm shelter nearby so Hazel Green residents have a safe spot during severe weather.
"We fear for our lives," she said.
The petition is being created to give residents here a safer option in the city.
"We have shelters around us, but all there within 15 to 20 minutes and I feel like they are expensive. Not everybody can afford it and not everybody has a stable house," said Swinford.
Josh Lyons is a Hazel Green resident who could have greatly benefited from a storm shelter Saturday morning.He says the tornado ejected he and his friend from the home they were staying in.
"I was on the backside of this building around the corner. We had a bunkhouse and I wound up across this road over here in that field not far from the cotton bell out there. I’d say there is a good 300 yards or betterm" said Lyons.
He is okay, but his friend is recovering from serious injuries at a UAB hospital. He along with Swinford believe the time for a shelter in the area has come.
"It does need something. We are growing we are people from all different parts of the states and they don’t understand this is always been tornado alley right here ever since I was a kid this area has always been a tornado magnet," said Lyons.
As far as the petitions are concerned, Swinford and her family are looking for five to 600 if possible.
They’ll be out in the neighborhood working to get thise signatures so they can eventually showcase them at a city council meeting.