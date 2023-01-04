Residents share safety concerns after shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

Residents of the Sunlake at Edgewater apartment complex in Huntsville are concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting left one person dead.
Residents who live at the apartment complex are shocked that their beautiful neighborhood was targeted.
They describe it as a serene location, right by the water. However, one resident said, this is another example of how dangerous situations can happen anywhere.
"You say, 'Oh, it happened 5 miles down the road.' It's always somebody else's problem. But when it happens closer to you, like — that's my community. That's my home," said one resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, as shooter is still on the loose. "Even though this place is beautiful, things happen to the most beautiful places, too."
She said it is important for her community to come together after this tragedy.
"We need to know; as a community, we need to stick together. Like, I'm on one of those neighborhood sites, like, 'Oh, I lost my dog' or 'Did you get my package?' I'm on one of those sites. I'm going to the site later on, just saying, 'Hey, y'all OK?'" she said. "Just, we need to really stick together."
She said the apartment complex has not provided any details to residents. The apartment complex also didn't respond to WAAY 31's request for a statement.
The resident said even though she's not close with all of her neighbors, she hopes they can come together during this unsettling time.
"We could still intertwine with them through something like that, and say, 'Hey, I'm at this building. I know we don't know each other, but if you need anything...'. We really need to do that more often," she said.
As of Wednesday night, police are still searching for the suspected murderer and ask anyone with any information to please call Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.