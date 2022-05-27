Residents say COVID-19 won't impact Memorial Day weekend plans

Many people are looking forward to spending this holiday weekend with friends and family. However, local doctors are concerned large gatherings could mean more COVID-19 cases if people aren't careful.
With that in mind, local residents say COVID isn't impacting their Memorial Day weekend this year.
"We'll be with family, grill out," says April from Huntsville.
"I'm thinking about concert on the docks at Lowe Mill," says Huntsville resident Corian.
"We'll probably do a little bit more sight seeing," says Rod, who's visiting with his wife from Indiana.
Barbeques, family time, and maybe a little weekend getaway, there is a lot to look forward to on Memorial Day weekend. But one thing that is not on many people's minds? COVID-19.
"I mean, I've taken all three of the shots, I had my girls vaccinated, I've had COVID. You know, I'm just ready to get back to normal and live life," says Lindsay from Huntsville.
"Once I got the vaccine I'm like hey, you know, that's about as good as you're going to get," says Rod.
COVID isn't stopping any weekend gatherings, but cases are on the rise throughout North Alabama. Six counties are currently in the highest community transmission level.
"This has just been a steady rise over the past 6, 7, 8 weeks," explains Dr. Steven Werdehoff with Synergy Wellness.
It has been a gradual increase in cases, compared to the rapid spikes seen in the past. "With Delta and Omicron it was so steep, and then hospitalizations increased so much it scared everybody," says Werdehoff.
With cases increasing little by little every day, rather than an exponential jump, it is not concerning to most people.
"Complacency is our number one enemy here," says Werdehoff.
One thing that helps about Memorial Day weekend is most people plan to be outside.
"I would think if it's outside, I feel a little more safe with fresh air and you know just not enclosed," says Corian.
Werdehoff says outside gatherings reduce the transmissibility rate, but it's still important to be mindful. "Whenever you're getting together with other people it's a risk," says Werdehoff.
Most people kicking off the start to their holiday weekend said they will mainly be spending time with family, and they say family is worth the risk.