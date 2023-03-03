Residents in Section mobile home community say Friday tornado was brief but impactful

Friday's severe weather brought an apparent tornado to Section, where it touched down and damaged a community of mobile homes.
Residents said the tornado arrived shortly before 2 p.m. and left as quickly as it appeared.
"It just went by, like, a split second, (then it was) sunny," said Samuel Shankles, who lives in the mobile home community.
Shankles said he was watching the bad weather from his front patio when he suddenly noticed something was different.
"I see debris everywhere," he said. "Coming out from under trailers, (and) wind, very fast wind."
He said seeing all of the damage right in front of him was something he does not want to go through again.
"My adrenaline was pumping so fast," he recalled. "I got to the point that, when I stood there, my leg was buckling."
The storm's damage also left the community without power, something many families were still waiting to get back late Friday evening.