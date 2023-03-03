 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Residents in Section mobile home community say Friday tornado was brief but impactful

  • Updated
Friday's severe weather brought an apparent tornado to Section, where it touched down and damaged a community of mobile homes. 

Residents said the tornado arrived shortly before 2 p.m. and left as quickly as it appeared.

"It just went by, like, a split second, (then it was) sunny," said Samuel Shankles, who lives in the mobile home community. 

Tornado damage in Section

A tornado ripped through a trailer park in Section on Friday, leaving debris across the property.

Shankles said he was watching the bad weather from his front patio when he suddenly noticed something was different. 

"I see debris everywhere," he said. "Coming out from under trailers, (and) wind, very fast wind."

He said seeing all of the damage right in front of him was something he does not want to go through again. 

"My adrenaline was pumping so fast," he recalled. "I got to the point that, when I stood there, my leg was buckling."

The storm's damage also left the community without power, something many families were still waiting to get back late Friday evening.

