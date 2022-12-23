Residents help the homeless during arctic freeze

Despite these record low temperatures we are seeing across North Alabama, there are some that are still in need of shelter.
At the intersection of Derrick St. and Holmes Ave. plenty of people sit without a warm roof over their head.
Luckily for them, some local residents wanted to make sure they had what they needed during this arctic blast.
“It’s really hard out here. Especially when it’s cold like this,” said Melissa Peoples.
She’ll be spending her holiday season at this homeless camp. It's an already difficult experience, now exacerbated thanks to these record low temperatures.
“I literally scream and I would scream because it’s so cold," said Peoples.
Knowing what these homeless people have to endure at a time like this, Nick Davis of Prestige Roofing and Constriction came out today with nearly 40 volunteers to help build tents, provide food, clothes and plenty more.
“Most of them or handicapped and can’t make it and it’s cold. We’re just trying to do what we can," said Davis.
It's an act of service that local artist and volunteer Dee Rogers says he constantly works for; to help give back to those in need.
“I think I’m happier than them. I’m happier than them just to see their faces and their reactions," said Rogers.
Their generosity could have quite possibly saved lives.
“We could starve if we never get any of this, or clothes. We could starve, so it’s really nice," said Peoples.
A challenging time for the people that live here indeed, but also rewarding for the volunteers who came out today. Davis says this is not the first or last time this group will lending a helping hand out here.