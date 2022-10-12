Residents have essential preparations to make as 2nd severe weather season begins in North Alabama

As the leaves change color and the temperatures begin to dip, the second severe weather season is soon to arrive.
According to the National Weather Service, the second season typically starts in November and goes until mid-December, but it can start as early as October.
This is the case in North Alabama, as the WAAY 31 StormTracker team predicted bands of heavy rain with the chance to turn into severe weather Wednesday night.
The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) recommends everyone take steps before the weather can get nasty.
One of those tips is putting together a safety kit, or what the EMA calls a "grab and go" kit.
Jeff Birdwell, director of the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, recommends these kits have a variety of items: water, non-perishable food, flashlights, first-aid supplies like bandages, a battery-powered radio and extra batteries.
Birdwell said having a kit ready before a storm hits is vital to keeping you and your family safe.
"A lot of those items are your basic needs," said Birdwell, "the things that will get you through the first three days until some relief or help can arrive."
Along with having safety kits ready to go, it is also recommended to know where to go before severe weather strikes.
The basement is the best place, as they are underground, providing a good amount of protection from the outside.
If you do not have a basement, Birdwell recommends going somewhere with a lack of windows or even shelters built for protection from tornadoes.
Birdwell said if you do plan to go to a shelter, make the decision quickly.
"That plan needs to make sure you have enough travel time," he said.
He recommended going during a tornado watch and not waiting until a tornado warning is issued.
If you are driving when a warning is issued, he said your best choice is to get out of the car as soon as you can. Go to a tornado shelter, or if you have to, drive into a low-lying ditch and take cover outside of the car.
Making sure you and your family are ready if a severe weather event happens is crucial to the safety and well-being of your loved ones.