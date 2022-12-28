Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting

Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management.
Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for five days, since the water was shut off on Christmas Eve.
One resident, Khyra Gibson, said she feels neglected by property management. They have acknowledged the problem in various emails and said they are working to restore water, but they have not provided a timeline on when it will be fixed, she said.
"All the problems we're facing, and I don't feel like we're a priority. When we got a problem, y'all supposed to fix it, like ASAP, and this is an emergency. Like, we don't have no water," said Gibson.
As of Tuesday, management finally offered her an empty apartment to at least take a shower, but Gibson said that is not the solution.
"We don't want to do that. We want to be in our own homes that we are paying for. We pay a lot of money. Like, the least y'all can do is make sure we got water and electricity," said Gibson.
She never thought she would be without water for five days. Dishes are piling up, her laundry is overflowing and empty gallon-sized jugs line her apartment building.
She said if she was a homeowner, she would be able to call a plumber and fix the issue herself, but right now, Gibson and her neighbors are at the mercy of the apartment complex.
"We got to wait on them. We can't call the plumber ourselves unless we're gonna pay, because they're not trying to reimburse us," said Gibson.
WAAY 31 reached out to property management to confirm how many residents are without water and if they have a timeline on when the problem will be fixed. The apartment complex had not responded to our phone calls or emails as of Wednesday afternoon.