Rescue of 60 animals from Center Star puts Florence animal shelter in urgent need of foster homes

If you have room for another dog — or a few — at home, Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services needs your help now more than ever.
More than 60 animals, including two dozen puppies, has left the animal shelter in critical need of people willing to serve as foster parents.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is in the process of removing 45 adult dogs and 24 puppies from a property in Center Star after a months-long investigation into complaints about the animals being chained up and mistreated.
Due to the vast amount of dogs, transportation had to be arranged to the animal shelter. The problem: The animal shelter needs room for the dogs.
That's why they put out an emergency call Thursday night via social media, calling on anyone willing and able to foster a dog to call them at 256-760-6676. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon until 4 p.m. Sundays.
Fostering is free and temporary but does require meeting some qualifications. These include being 19 years or older; showing valid photo ID, such as a driver's license; providing proof of vaccinations for all other dogs or cats living in the home; being able to transport the foster animal to and from FLAS during business hours; and being able to provide a safe, loving and stable environment for the foster animal.
Applications to foster can be found online here. Find tips for bringing home a foster dog here and for introducing them to cats here.
Training and support are available for foster parents.
There are also ways to support the shelter through volunteering to walk dogs, train and socialize shelter animals, help members find lost pets, promote outreach and events, help clean the shelter, raise funds for the shelter, transport animals throughout the U.S. to other shelters or rescue groups, and promoting adoptable animals online.
As for the dogs being rescued from Center Star, Investigator Matt Burbank with the sheriff's office said they are being moved to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services in groups due to how many there are. One adult dog was in need of immediate medical attention.
It was not immediately known if anyone has been arrested or will be charged in the case.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.