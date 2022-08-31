Request for teachers to remove LGBTQ+ pride flags sparks controversy in Madison City Schools

A decision by Madison City Schools to have teachers remove flags supporting LGBTQ+ pride has sparked controversy in the district.
Some say the pride flag has no place in schools, while others say it's not a political stance at all but rather a symbol of pride and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community.
"The only flag that is encompassing of all kids is the American flag," said Ashley Dennis, co-founder of reclaimALedu. "It encompasses all students. There is no other flag that is needed."
ReclaimALedu aims to empower parents to take action by actively participating in their child's school. When she saw a photo of multiple pride flags on display at Bob Jones High School, it sparked her to reach out to district leaders.
"I reached out to the high school principal and the superintendent and said, 'Hey, this has no place in our schools. It needs to be taken down,'" Dennis said. "Anything regarding or representing topics of sexuality has no place in our schools. The schools are there for academic purposes, to prepare the students for their futures."
Brandon Edwards, executive director of Rocket City Pride, disagrees.
"We have an American flag, right," Edwards said. "So if we can hold up a flag that represents us as a nation, why can't I have a flag that represents me as a person?"
For Dennis, the answer is simple: It's against school policy. By removing them, school leaders are enforcing a policy that is already in place, she said.
"So what is bothersome is these flags have been allowed for the first month of school, and the policy wasn't being enforced until it was brought to their attention that it was being broken," Dennis said.
Edwards said the school system is sending a different kind of message by having pride flags removed.
"In so many words, it's a slap in the face," Edwards said. "You have a teacher who is giving you the opportunity to be yourself and be carefree and just live your life unapologetically. If it's just to represent an individual or multiple people, what's the harm in it? There is no political situation about it. It's somebody's life."
Madison City Schools released a statement to WAAY 31 about the situation. It reads:
"As superintendent, our district is supportive of all students and their freedom of speech and expression. Any suggestion that Madison City Schools has taken any action to prohibit clubs or student organizations related to issues of sexual orientation, is false.
"However, we have recently responded to the inappropriate display of flags and symbols in classrooms representing personal viewpoints of teachers and staff unrelated to the class curriculum. As school administrators, we must maintain a position of neutrality on political issues and not impose a teacher’s personal views and beliefs on our students through such displays in the classroom. For that reason, flags and banners other than the American or Alabama state flag, or other flags appropriate to the curriculum of a particular class, are not to be displayed in our schools by faculty and staff. Allowing teachers and staff to display flags on school grounds with respect to political, religious or cultural issues may create an environment of exclusion for some students who hold different viewpoints on sexuality, religion or politics. This is true regardless of the political viewpoint expressed. For every teacher allowed to display flags in the classroom to express a personal viewpoint in favor of a certain political or cultural position, the district could be faced with a teacher who would express an opposing viewpoint with equal vigor. Such displays, on either side, are not in the interests of providing an open and welcoming environment for all.
"All Madison City Schools classrooms must be welcoming to students regardless of their religious affiliation, or political or sexual orientation. All Madison City Schools classrooms must be presented as safe places for all students.
"Of course we recognize that faculty and staff hold varying viewpoints on such issues. While we expect all faculty and staff to exhibit appropriate professional neutrality within the context of the school and classroom environment, we also recognize each person’s freedom of speech and expression in their personal lives and in their personal expression exercised away from school. Madison City Schools has always celebrated diversity and will continue to do so."