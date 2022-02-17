Request for child welfare check leads to Florida man's arrest at marijuana grow house in Rainsville

Rainsville Police said reports from concerned citizens about a child possibly living in a home without food or water led them instead to a marijuana grow house in the city.
Police said citizens had reported an adult male and a young child living in the residence in the 200 block Dilbeck Road East. When they arrived Tuesday, “they could smell a distinct odor of marijuana coming from the house,” the department said.
A man, later identified as Luis Rodriguez of Miami, Florida, opened the door and spoke to police, revealing himself as the only one living there. Police said there was evidence around the property to suggest a marijuana growing operation, and Rodriguez admitted to having large amounts inside.
After obtaining a search warrant, the department said police found plants in three rooms of the house, with each room containing a different age of plant. The house was also found to be stealing power from Sand Mountain Electric Co-Op, possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth, according to police.
Rodriguez was charged with first-degree theft of services and trafficking illegal drugs. He remained in the DeKalb County Jail as of Thursday with bond set at $75,000.
The DeKalb County District Attorney’s office, Fort Payne Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and seizure.
More charges are possible as the investigation continues.