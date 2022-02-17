Request for child welfare check leads to Florida man's arrest at marijuana grow house in Rainsville

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 21 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CULLMAN, DECATUR, FAYETTEVILLE,
AND HUNTSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, eastern
Madison, eastern Moore, southeastern Lincoln and Franklin Counties
through 630 PM CST...

At 540 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Estill Springs to New Market to near
Owens Cross Roads. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Winchester, Moores Mill, Decherd,
Estill Springs, Stevenson, Cowan, Owens Cross Roads and Hollywood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central
Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Request for child welfare check leads to Florida man's arrest at marijuana grow house in Rainsville

  • Updated
  • 0

Rainsville Police said reports from concerned citizens about a child possibly living in a home without food or water led them instead to a marijuana grow house in the city.

Police said citizens had reported an adult male and a young child living in the residence in the 200 block Dilbeck Road East. When they arrived Tuesday, “they could smell a distinct odor of marijuana coming from the house,” the department said.

A man, later identified as Luis Rodriguez of Miami, Florida, opened the door and spoke to police, revealing himself as the only one living there. Police said there was evidence around the property to suggest a marijuana growing operation, and Rodriguez admitted to having large amounts inside.

Luis Rodriguez

Luis Rodriguez

After obtaining a search warrant, the department said police found plants in three rooms of the house, with each room containing a different age of plant. The house was also found to be stealing power from Sand Mountain Electric Co-Op, possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth, according to police.

Rodriguez was charged with first-degree theft of services and trafficking illegal drugs. He remained in the DeKalb County Jail as of Thursday with bond set at $75,000.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s office, Fort Payne Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and seizure.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you