Republican Eric Balentine wins bid for Colbert County sheriff, defeating incumbent Frank Williamson

There's about to be a new sheriff in Colbert County.
Republican candidate Eric Balentine received 53.66% of the vote in Tuesday's election, defeating incumbent Sheriff Frank Williamson.
Williamson, who was seeking a third term as sheriff and ran as a Democrat, received 46.28% of the vote. He took to Facebook late Tuesday night to thank his supporters and congratulate the new sheriff-elect.
"It has been an honor to serve the Citizens of Colbert County for the last eight years as your Sheriff," Williamson wrote. "Many of you have become personal friends to us because we helped you through some of the toughest times in your life. Some of you were critical of me, and that is your right, but it made me work harder to serve you better."
Read his full statement here.
See additional election results from Colbert County here.