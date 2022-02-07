Republican candidate Dale Strong on GOP push to block him from primary: ‘I will be on the ballot’

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said he's not going anywhere, despite a GOP push to have him removed from the May primary ballot.
Strong is running for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District seat. However, some county GOP leaders are hoping to have him removed from the Republican primary because of his role in the removal of Madison County’s Confederate statue.
Alabama law requires local governments get state permission before moving or renaming historically significant monuments that are between 20 and 40 years old or they could face a fine. Those 40 years or older may not be disturbed. Strong said after the Madison County statue had been damaged multiple times, the commission was forced to either let it be destroyed entirely or move it somewhere safer.
“The commission moved the monument with a unanimous vote of five Republicans and one Democrat,” Strong said in a statement Monday to WAAY 31. “While others hid their monuments, we placed it in a place of prominence, honoring the fallen Confederate soldiers.”
Strong maintained the commission did not break any laws with its decision to move the statue.
He also emphasized his history as “a lifelong Republican,” adding, “I will be on the ballot for Congress in the May Republican primary.”
The Alabama Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against Madison County for violating the Memorial Preservation Act. Officials said in October 2021, Madison County made the $25,000 payment to the Attorney General's Office for the violation.