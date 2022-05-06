Report: Vicky White withdrew $90,000 in cash before fleeing with Casey White

Vicky White withdrew about $90,000 in cash from multiple banks before she broke alleged murderer Casey White out of jail, according to ABC News.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly did not provide a timeframe for the withdrawals, but said all the banks are located in Lauderdale County.
As WAAY 31 was first to report, Vicky White sold her Lexington home for $95,550 in the days before the former Lauderdale County Detention Center assistant director took off with inmate Casey White.
On April 29, Vicky White told jail officials she was taking Casey White for a mental health evaluation, which has since been found to be untrue.
Warrants have since been issued for each of them — Casey White for escape, and Vicky White for aiding the escape. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to Casey White's arrest and up to $5,000 for information that leads to Vicky White's arrest.
