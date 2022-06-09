 Skip to main content
Report: Police didn’t enter Uvalde school massacre site because they were waiting on protective gear

'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre

A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

State investigators, according to a preliminary assessment, believe the decision to delay police entry into the Robb Elementary School classroom was made in order to allow time for protective gear to arrive on scene, an official briefed on a closed-door presentation by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC News.

Waiting for protective gear contradicts active shooter protocols that have been adopted by law enforcement agencies across the country in the last 20 years.

DPS director Col. Steven McCraw met Thursday with Texas lawmakers in a lengthy closed session at the state Capitol in Austin during which he briefed them on his agency’s review of the massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The DPS information is based, in part, on transcripts from 911 calls, dispatch audio and body camera recordings.

The review is ongoing and the DPS preliminary findings have not been made public.

The official confirmed to ABC News that the incident commander, Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, appeared to be aware police needed to move faster as shots were being fired in two classrooms.

“People are going to ask why we’re taking so long,” according to one of the transcripts, as relayed by the official to ABC News.

The statement is believed by investigators to have been uttered by Arredondo during the 77-minute rampage.

These are the children, teachers killed in the Texas elementary school shooting

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed Tuesday when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and began shooting.

As of Friday evening, the photos of all of the children and both teachers had been released by authorities and family members. (Images are from ABC News, CNN and family members)

They are:

1 of 21

