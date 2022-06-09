Report: Police didn’t enter Uvalde school massacre site because they were waiting on protective gear

State investigators, according to a preliminary assessment, believe the decision to delay police entry into the Robb Elementary School classroom was made in order to allow time for protective gear to arrive on scene, an official briefed on a closed-door presentation by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC News.
Waiting for protective gear contradicts active shooter protocols that have been adopted by law enforcement agencies across the country in the last 20 years.
DPS director Col. Steven McCraw met Thursday with Texas lawmakers in a lengthy closed session at the state Capitol in Austin during which he briefed them on his agency’s review of the massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
The DPS information is based, in part, on transcripts from 911 calls, dispatch audio and body camera recordings.
The review is ongoing and the DPS preliminary findings have not been made public.
The official confirmed to ABC News that the incident commander, Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, appeared to be aware police needed to move faster as shots were being fired in two classrooms.
“People are going to ask why we’re taking so long,” according to one of the transcripts, as relayed by the official to ABC News.
The statement is believed by investigators to have been uttered by Arredondo during the 77-minute rampage.
Maite Rodriguez
Maranda Mathis
Layla Salazar
Eliana "Ellie" Garcia was 9 years old and about to turn 10, family members told CNN affiliate KHOU. She loved the movie "Encanto," cheerleading and basketball, according to her grandparents. They said she dreamed of becoming a teacher. (Photo from CNN)
Nevaeh Bravo, 10, in photo. Her cousin told the Washington Post that Navaeh put a smile on everyone's face.
Tess Mata, 10. Tess had been saving money for a trip to Disney World with her family before she was killed at Robb Elementary, her sister, Faith Mata, told The Washington Post. (Photo credit: Uvalde Photo)
Alexandria Aniyah "Lexi" Rubio, 10 years old. Her parents attended the awards ceremony at school, where Lexi had made all-A honor roll and received a good citizen award, the Associated Press reports. Read more here. (Credit: Facebook Kimberly Mata-Rubio)
Alithia Ramirez
Makenna Lee Elrod, 10 years old
Eva Mireles, fourth-grade teacher. (Photo courtesy Lydia Martinez Delgado)
Irma Garcia, teacher
Jose Flores Jr., 10, was also among those killed at Robb Elementary, his father Jose Flores Sr. told CNN.Flores described the fourth grader as an amazing kid and big brother to his two siblings. Jose loved baseball and video games. Read more HERE
UziyahGarcia, 10 years old. His uncle told CNN that Uziyah was "full of life," loved video games and anything with wheels, and leaves behind two sisters. Read more here.
Annabell Rodriguez, 10 years old (Cousin to Jackie)
Jackie Cazares, 10 years old. Her dad told the Associated Press that she was a tough-minded "firecracker" who always looked to help people in need. Read more here. (Cousin to Annabell)
EliahanaCruz Torres
Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11 years old (Cousin of Jayce)
Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10 years old. His grandfather told the Associated Press that he had wanted to skip school and go to the zoo, but the family said no because he liked school and it didn't make sense to skip a day so close to the end of the year. Read more here. (Cousin of Jaliah)
Rojelio Torres, 10 years old
Amerie Jo Garza, 10 years old. Her father Angel Garza tells ABC News Amerie just turned 10 two weeks ago. "Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby," Garza wrote to ABC in a statement. "She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I loveyouAmerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me."
Xavier "XJ" Lopez, 10 years old. He was in fourth grade. According to his cousin, Xavier's mom was at his awards ceremony prior to the shooting, not knowing it would be the last time she was seeing him.