Report: Indiana car wash owner who spotted Casey White won't get Alabama reward money

James Stinson is many things: car wash manager, Indiana resident, and the man many say is responsible for the capture of North Alabama fugitive Casey White.
But one thing he’s not is “anonymous.”
Stinson told the Evansville Courier & Press he’s not the person who received the $5,000 reward Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey offered for help ending the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White.
Ivey’s office announced June 1 that she “directed the Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to an individual who has provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of Casey White.”
That individual chose to remain anonymous, Ivey's office said.
Casey White, an accused murderer, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, escaped from the jail on April 29. They were caught May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, after a national manhunt.
Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash, reported to authorities that he saw Casey White and Vicky White on surveillance footage at his car wash. Many, including an Indiana sheriff involved in the capture, credited Stinson for his help.
Another sheriff also is a Stinson fan.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAAY 31 News Anchor Marie Waxel he’s spoken to Stinson on the phone. He thanked him for his report that helped authorities locate Casey White and Vicky White, his former employee.
Singleton even told Stinson he’d like to take him to lunch if he’s ever in town.
Casey White was taken into custody and is back in Alabama awaiting trials for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway and the April escape.
The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 for information leading to Casey White’s capture.
The Marshals Service has not yet announced recipients for its rewards and previously told WAAY 31 a decision could take time. (More details here)
Friends and family of Ridgeway created a GoFundMe to raise reward money for Stinson. More than $5,100 has been pledged.
Vicky White shot herself and later died as law enforcement approached to apprehend her in Evansville.