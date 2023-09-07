Report gives new details in fatal Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crash in Harvest

An investigation report has been released on the Feb. 15 UH- 60 Black Hawk helicopter crash in Harvest which took the lives of two members of the Tennessee National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham and Danny Randolph.
The crew's day began at 5:30 a.m. for a scheduled training flight in Nashville. During that pre-mission planning no discrepancies were reported to maintenance.
At 7:21 am, the crew departed and came to Huntsville International Airport to refuel, landing at 8:41 am.
At 10:36, the crew arrives at Enterprise Municipal Airport at 10:36 that morning, where they stayed for nearly three hours before Departing at 1:35 pm heading back to Tennessee.
At 2:34pm, the crew needed to refuel and they reported being 50 nautical miles outside of Huntsville International Airport.
At 2:57 the crew was instructed to descent from 4,000 to 3,000 ft.
While in descent at 2:58, the crew was instructed to turn left at 270 degrees and that's when a low altitude warning was triggered.
Despite multiple attempts, the aircraft’s crew members could not be reached on the radio and the deadly crash was reported at 2:59 that afternoon.
There was a combined 28 years of experience between the two gentlemen who died.
The aircraft has since been relocated to a secure hangar at Redstone.
A link to the full report is here.