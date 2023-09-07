 Skip to main content
Report gives new details in fatal Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crash in Harvest

  • Updated
  • 0
Helicopter crash on Alabama 53

This screengrab from a video shared to Facebook shows large plumes of smoke on Alabama 53 in Harvest. Law enforcement confirms an aircraft crashed in the area. 

 Courtesy Photo/Jonathan Erskine

An investigation report has been released on the Feb. 15 UH- 60 Black Hawk helicopter crash in Harvest which took the lives of two members of the Tennessee National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham and Danny Randolph.

The crew's day began at 5:30 a.m. for a scheduled training flight in Nashville. During that pre-mission planning no discrepancies were reported to maintenance.

At 7:21 am, the crew departed and came to Huntsville International Airport to refuel, landing at 8:41 am.

At 10:36, the crew arrives at Enterprise Municipal Airport at 10:36 that morning, where they stayed for nearly three hours before Departing at 1:35 pm heading back to Tennessee.

At 2:34pm, the crew needed to refuel and they reported being 50 nautical miles outside of Huntsville International Airport.

At 2:57 the crew was instructed to descent from 4,000 to 3,000 ft.

While in descent at 2:58, the crew was instructed to turn left at 270 degrees and that's when a low altitude warning was triggered.

Despite multiple attempts, the aircraft’s crew members could not be reached on the radio and the deadly crash was reported at 2:59 that afternoon.

There was a combined 28 years of experience between the two gentlemen who died.

The aircraft has since been relocated to a secure hangar at Redstone.

A link to the full report is here.

